Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 17 – February 18, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RESLER, SARAH LOUISE

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-02-17 Scheduled Release: 2023-02-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TREVIZO-ANDOJO, SERGIO E

Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-17 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

SHOPLIFTING OVER $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10685, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MEALEY, WILLIAM ALLEN

Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2023-02-17 Scheduled Release: 2023-02-21 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: