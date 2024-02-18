Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 17 – February 18, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SPIKER, SETH ANTHONY
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12253, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
DAVIS, KRISTEN LAWRENCE
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12252, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NEUFER, TODD WILLIAM PATR
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12251, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12251, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT