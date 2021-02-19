Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 18 – February 19, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

GALLANT, NATHON CHRISTOPHER

Age: 29
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7663, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

 

DAVISON, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age: 51
Address: GOLD HILL, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Simple Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7664, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

