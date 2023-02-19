Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 18 – February 19, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RYAN, TYLR JAMES
Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-02-18 Released: 2023-02-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10692, CASH, $350, Court: RS Municipal Court
PACHECO, CODY ALLEN
Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10696, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
ERVIN, ERICA
Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10695, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10695, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
PACHECO, STEPHANEY ANNE
Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10694, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10694, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GIBSON, AUSTIN LLOYD
Age: 28 Address: JAMESTOWN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-18 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CORLEY, ERIK ANTHONY
Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10691, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10691, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10690, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10691, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EVANS, LLOYD WILLIAM
Age: 49 Address: LEHI, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-18 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10689, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CHILDERS, LESLIE MARIE
Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
