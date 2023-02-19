Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 18 – February 19, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RYAN, TYLR JAMES

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-02-18 Released: 2023-02-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10692, CASH, $350, Court: RS Municipal Court



PACHECO, CODY ALLEN

Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10696, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ERVIN, ERICA

Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10695, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10695, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court



PACHECO, STEPHANEY ANNE

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10694, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10694, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GIBSON, AUSTIN LLOYD

Age: 28 Address: JAMESTOWN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-18 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CORLEY, ERIK ANTHONY

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10691, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10691, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10690, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10691, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EVANS, LLOYD WILLIAM

Age: 49 Address: LEHI, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-18 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10689, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHILDERS, LESLIE MARIE

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

