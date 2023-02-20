Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 19 – February 20, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
TERRY, KRISTI MARIE
Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-02-19 Released: 2023-02-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Inattentive Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10699, SURETY OR CASH, $935, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10699, SURETY OR CASH, $935, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Open Container
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10699, SURETY OR CASH, $935, Court: GR Municipal Court
MCCARTY, JEREMY SHANE
Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10697, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10698, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ERVIN, ERICA TRISTAN
Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-02-19 Released: 2023-02-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10695, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10695, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court