Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 19 – February 20, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

TERRY, KRISTI MARIE

Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-02-19 Released: 2023-02-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Inattentive Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #10699, SURETY OR CASH, $935, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #10699, SURETY OR CASH, $935, Court: GR Municipal Court

Open Container Status: PENDING, Bond: #10699, SURETY OR CASH, $935, Court: GR Municipal Court



Sponsor

MCCARTY, JEREMY SHANE

Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10697, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #10698, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ERVIN, ERICA TRISTAN

Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-02-19 Released: 2023-02-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS