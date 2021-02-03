Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 2 – February 3, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CURRY, JHADON ROBERT MICHAEL
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: , Bond: #7591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #7591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YOUNG, KATHRINE JUSTINA
Age: 26
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7590, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
LAWSON, TROY LEE
Age: 52
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-02-02
Scheduled Release: 2021-02-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #7589, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7587, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCQUILLIAM, RAYMOND ARTHUR
Age: 47
Address: MITCHELL, IA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-02
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Transporting or Possessing in Motor Vehicle with Intent to Furnish to Person < 21 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7585, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
BRICE, DALTON LOUIS ALLEN
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Open Container
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7584, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7584, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: GR Municipal Court