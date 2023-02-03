Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 2 – February 3, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WAGNER, DAKOTA BLACKIE
Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving Upon Sidewalk
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KENOBBIE, LINDSEY MIDGE
Age: 38 Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-02-02 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense, 4 counts (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years, 2 counts (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Escape from Official Detention – an Arrest or Charge for a Crime, 2 counts (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
GIRON, HAZEL
Age: 20 Address: SIOUX CITY, IA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-02-02 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
SUMMERS, APRIL JERION LOPEZ
Age: 35 Address: BALDWIN, NY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-02-02 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10630, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: OTHER