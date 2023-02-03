Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 2 – February 3, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WAGNER, DAKOTA BLACKIE

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Upon Sidewalk Status: PENDING, Bond: #10631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KENOBBIE, LINDSEY MIDGE

Age: 38 Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-02-02 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense, 4 counts (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years, 2 counts (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Escape from Official Detention – an Arrest or Charge for a Crime, 2 counts (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



Sponsor

GIRON, HAZEL

Age: 20 Address: SIOUX CITY, IA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-02-02 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



SUMMERS, APRIL JERION LOPEZ

Age: 35 Address: BALDWIN, NY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-02-02 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: