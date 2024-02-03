Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 2 – February 3, 2024

0
2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LEAL, JOSE ANGEL

Age: 39

Address: THREE RIVERS, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12196, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

MARTINEZ PAEZ, WILLIAM HUMBERTO

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12195, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12195, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12195, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DOWNUM, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12193, SURETY OR CASH, $530, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

MEANS, MARK ANTHONY

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12192, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12192, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

QUEZADA FERNANDEZ, BRYAN RICARDO

Age: 22

Address: ELKO, NV

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-02-02

Scheduled Release: 2024-02-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR