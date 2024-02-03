Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 2 – February 3, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LEAL, JOSE ANGEL

Age: 39

Address: THREE RIVERS, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12196, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARTINEZ PAEZ, WILLIAM HUMBERTO

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12195, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12195, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #12195, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DOWNUM, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12193, SURETY OR CASH, $530, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



MEANS, MARK ANTHONY

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #12192, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodlily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #12192, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



QUEZADA FERNANDEZ, BRYAN RICARDO

Age: 22

Address: ELKO, NV

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-02-02

Scheduled Release: 2024-02-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: