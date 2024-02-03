Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 2 – February 3, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
LEAL, JOSE ANGEL
Age: 39
Address: THREE RIVERS, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12196, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARTINEZ PAEZ, WILLIAM HUMBERTO
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12195, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12195, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12195, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DOWNUM, ROBERT WAYNE
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12193, SURETY OR CASH, $530, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
MEANS, MARK ANTHONY
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12192, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12192, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
QUEZADA FERNANDEZ, BRYAN RICARDO
Age: 22
Address: ELKO, NV
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-02-02
Scheduled Release: 2024-02-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT