Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 20 – February 21, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SMITH, MATTHEW WARREN

Age: 26

Address: AIKEN, SC

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Homicide by Vehicle (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BLACK, ERIN ALEXIS

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-02-20

Released: 2024-02-20

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD