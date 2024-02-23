Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 22 – February 23, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ASHE, VINSON GEORGE

Age: 47

Address: PORTLAND, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-22

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ASHE, JOHN PATRICK

Age: 24

Address: GRESHAM, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-22

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AGUILAR, CRISTIAN VALTASAR

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12272, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court



LELL, ADRIAN JACK

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAUTALA, JESSICA ARIELLE DANAE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: