Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 22 – February 23, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ASHE, VINSON GEORGE

Age: 47

Address: PORTLAND, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-22

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

ASHE, JOHN PATRICK

Age: 24

Address: GRESHAM, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-22

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

AGUILAR, CRISTIAN VALTASAR

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12272, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court

LELL, ADRIAN JACK

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HAUTALA, JESSICA ARIELLE DANAE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

