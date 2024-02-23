Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 22 – February 23, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ASHE, VINSON GEORGE
Age: 47
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-22
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ASHE, JOHN PATRICK
Age: 24
Address: GRESHAM, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-22
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
AGUILAR, CRISTIAN VALTASAR
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12272, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
LELL, ADRIAN JACK
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAUTALA, JESSICA ARIELLE DANAE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT