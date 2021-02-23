Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 23, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

GEORGE, ERIC ALLEN Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7688, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7688, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SEARLE, PRESLEY STEPHENS Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-22 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #7687, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

