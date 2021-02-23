Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 23, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GEORGE, ERIC ALLEN
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7688, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7688, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SEARLE, PRESLEY STEPHENS
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7687, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NILSON, SHAWNA RAE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT