Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 23 – February 24, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SUTLER, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER

Age: 35 Address: LARAMIE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-23 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10713, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, STANLEY ADDISON

Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-23 Arresting Agency: DCICharges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10714, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10714, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 6 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10714, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #10714, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10715, CASH, $700, Court: OTHER



NOBLE, HAYDEN RILEY

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-23 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: