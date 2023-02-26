Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 25 – February 26, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GREYMOUNTAIN, BRYSON BEAU
Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Burglary – Inflicts Bodily Injury
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth, 2 counts
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FINNEY, MADISON DAWN
Age: 19 Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10719, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Measurable BAC
- Status: , Bond: #10719, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10719, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
