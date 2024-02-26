Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 25 – February 26, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HALL, TASHEENA ARLENE

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-02-25

Released: 2024-02-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12279, SURETY OR CASH, $1075, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12279, SURETY OR CASH, $1075, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



POHL, DALE GREGORY

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-25

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12282, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



WINNER, WARREN EUGENE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12281, CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court



MILLER, JACOB ROGER

Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-02-25

Released: 2024-02-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD