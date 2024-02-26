Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 25 – February 26, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HALL, TASHEENA ARLENE
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-02-25
Released: 2024-02-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12279, SURETY OR CASH, $1075, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12279, SURETY OR CASH, $1075, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
POHL, DALE GREGORY
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-25
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12282, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
WINNER, WARREN EUGENE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12281, CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court
MILLER, JACOB ROGER
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-02-25
Released: 2024-02-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12280, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court