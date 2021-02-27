Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 26 – February 27, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CLAYTON, KARA DAWN
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-02-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7710, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
MARBLE, NICKOLAS GERALD
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KELSEY, BRIAN STEVEN
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-02-26
Released: 2021-02-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7708, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BEAVER, TEVIN JORDAN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-02-26
Released: 2021-02-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Domestic Battery (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7707, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT