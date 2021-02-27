Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 26 – February 27, 2021

0
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

CLAYTON, KARA DAWN

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-02-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7710, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

MARBLE, NICKOLAS GERALD

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

KELSEY, BRIAN STEVEN

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-02-26
Released: 2021-02-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
  • Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7708, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BEAVER, TEVIN JORDAN

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-02-26
Released: 2021-02-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Domestic Battery (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7707, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

