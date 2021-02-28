Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 27 – February 28, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
DILLON, STEVEN EUGENE
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7711, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JONES, ROBERT CASSIDY
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: , Bond: #7714, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #7714, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: , Bond: #7714, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
- Status: , Bond: #7714, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #7714, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MULLINS, JIMMY THOMAS
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7712, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempt- Substantial Step
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT