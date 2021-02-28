Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 27 – February 28, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DILLON, STEVEN EUGENE Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7711, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JONES, ROBERT CASSIDY Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #7714, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #7714, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: , Bond: #7714, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: , Bond: #7714, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: #7714, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MULLINS, JIMMY THOMAS Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7712, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #7713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure Status: PENDING, Bond: #7713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #7713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempt- Substantial Step Status: PENDING, Bond: #7713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #7713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #7713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #7713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

