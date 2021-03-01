Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 28 – March 1, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MICKELSON, JONATHAN IRVIN
Age: 58
Address: BIG PINEY, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7717, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7717, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7717, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BOWLES, CODY LEE
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Stalking – Any Type of Communication (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7716, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BULLSHOE, LEO DUANE
Age: 56
Address: TAMA, IA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7715, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT