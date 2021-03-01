Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 28 – March 1, 2021

Advertisement

MICKELSON, JONATHAN IRVIN Age: 58 Address: BIG PINEY, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7717, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7717, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7717, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOWLES, CODY LEE Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-28 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Stalking – Any Type of Communication (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7716, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

