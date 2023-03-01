Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 28 – March 1, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WILSON, JACKIE LOWELL
Age: 58 Address: SHERIDAN, OR
Booking: 2023-02-28 Released: 2023-02-28 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or PermitsStatus: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #10728, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st OffenseStatus: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #10728, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st OffenseStatus: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #10728, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GUERRERO, ALEXANDER
Age: 31 Address: GREGORY, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-28 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SALCEDO, SONIA ISABEL
Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-02-28 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT