Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 28 – March 1, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WILSON, JACKIE LOWELL

Age: 58 Address: SHERIDAN, OR

Booking: 2023-02-28 Released: 2023-02-28 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: SCSO

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or PermitsStatus: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #10728, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st OffenseStatus: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #10728, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st OffenseStatus: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #10728, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GUERRERO, ALEXANDER

Age: 31 Address: GREGORY, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-28 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #10729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SALCEDO, SONIA ISABEL

Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-02-28 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: