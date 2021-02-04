Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 3 – February 4, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BARBOZA, EDER A
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-02-03
Released: 2021-02-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #7596, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #7596, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LAWS, DEREK JOHN
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-03-03
Released: 2021-02-01
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #6023, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT