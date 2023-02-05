Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 4 – February 5, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LINDSEY, COLTIN EUGENE

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-05 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10643, CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court



SHUTLER, DAVID LEE

Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-04 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10644, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10644, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Destruction of Property – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10644, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10645, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



DELGADO, ALEJANDRO

Age: 28 Address: BAKERSFIELD, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-04 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges: