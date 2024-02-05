Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 4 – February 5, 2024

0
2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

DURRANS, LANCE ALLEN

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12202, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12202, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • SEAT BELT: DRIVER
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12202, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HALE, JEREMY MATTHEW

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12201, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR