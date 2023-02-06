Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 5 – February 6, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GOICH, TYLER CHARLES

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-02-05 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-06 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LANDRY, DANE ALEXANDER

Age: 22 Address: LABADIEVILLE, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-05 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10647, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #10647, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #10647, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YBANEZ, ADRIAN ELIAS

Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-05 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges: