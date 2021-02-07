Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 6 – February 7, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BAUM, DANIEL
Age: 45
Address: HEBER CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-06
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7610, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KRANKEY, JUSTIN SCOTT
Age: 51
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAINES, AMANDA DANIELLE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7607, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7607, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7607, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7607, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Tail Lamps – All Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7607, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT