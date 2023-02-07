Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 6 – February 7, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MAES, NICHOLAS BIBIAN

Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-07 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #10650, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



PARKER, CHRISTA LEE

Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-07 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10649, SURETY OR CASH, $1070, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #10649, SURETY OR CASH, $1070, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10649, SURETY OR CASH, $1070, Court: RS Municipal Court

