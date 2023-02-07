Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 6 – February 7, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MAES, NICHOLAS BIBIAN
Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-07 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10650, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
PARKER, CHRISTA LEE
Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-07 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10649, SURETY OR CASH, $1070, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10649, SURETY OR CASH, $1070, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10649, SURETY OR CASH, $1070, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor