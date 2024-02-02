Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 7, 2024

Today – Snow showers likely before 2 pm, then scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13. West-southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.