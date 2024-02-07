Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 6 – February 7, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HARTFORD, DAVIDE DANIEL
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-02-06
Released: 2024-02-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12203, CASH, $235, Court: GR Municipal Court
DIAZ, ANGEL
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12205, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
HEJDUK, SHANE DAVID
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12204, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER