Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 7 – February 8, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

FOSTER, BRYAN RONALD

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7613, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

LEWIS, JAIME SCOTT

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

PERSAVICH, KEITH MICHAEL

Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2021-02-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7612, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

