Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 7 – February 8, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CULLIGAN, STEPHEN MATTHEW
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-02-07
Released: 2024-02-07
Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11243, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
COPENBARGER, DANIEL RAY
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT