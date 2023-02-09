Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 8 – February 9, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BESAW, MARCHELLE LORRAIN
Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-02-08 Released: 2023-02-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10654, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
KNIGHT, JESSE LYNNE
Age: 56 Address: WORLAND, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-08 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10661, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LYONS SMITH, JAQUAN TAYVION
Age: 19 Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-08 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle – Under Influence (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10659, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury – 1st Offense, 3 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10659, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SCATES, STEVEN LEE
Age: 27 Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-08 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Shoplifting
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10656, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10657, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ PAEZ, WILLIAMS
Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-02-08 Released: 2023-02-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10655, SURETY OR CASH, $1970, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10655, SURETY OR CASH, $1970, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10655, SURETY OR CASH, $1970, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10655, SURETY OR CASH, $1970, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10655, SURETY OR CASH, $1970, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT