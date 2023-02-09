Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 8 – February 9, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BESAW, MARCHELLE LORRAIN

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-02-08 Released: 2023-02-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10654, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



KNIGHT, JESSE LYNNE

Age: 56 Address: WORLAND, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-08 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10661, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

LYONS SMITH, JAQUAN TAYVION

Age: 19 Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-08 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle – Under Influence (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10659, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury – 1st Offense, 3 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10659, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCATES, STEVEN LEE

Age: 27 Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-08 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Shoplifting Status: PENDING, Bond: #10656, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10657, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ PAEZ, WILLIAMS

Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-02-08 Released: 2023-02-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP Bond Company: A & L BONDING