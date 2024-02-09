Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 8 – February 9, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
OLSON, AUSTIN MICHAEL
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12211, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
SPICER, JACK PAUL
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12210, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
NUGENT, JOSHUA SHANE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
ALIZADEH, YAMIN
Age: 47
Address: DENTON, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12208, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
SHERIDAN, KASIE ROSE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-08
Arresting Agency: OTHR
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12207, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YERKS, JEFFREY J
Age: 49
Address: GRUSHAM, OR
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-02-08
Arresting Agency: NWS
SKINNER, ALEC JAMES
Age: 30
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-02-08
Arresting Agency: NWS
FRANCE, MICHELLE
Age: 32
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-02-08
Arresting Agency: NWS