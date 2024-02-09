Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 8 – February 9, 2024

0
2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

OLSON, AUSTIN MICHAEL

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12211, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

SPICER, JACK PAUL

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12210, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

NUGENT, JOSHUA SHANE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

ALIZADEH, YAMIN

Age: 47

Address: DENTON, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12208, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

SHERIDAN, KASIE ROSE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-08

Arresting Agency: OTHR

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12207, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

YERKS, JEFFREY J

Age: 49

Address: GRUSHAM, OR

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-02-08

Arresting Agency: NWS

SKINNER, ALEC JAMES

Age: 30

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-02-08

Arresting Agency: NWS

FRANCE, MICHELLE

Age: 32

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-02-08

Arresting Agency: NWS

