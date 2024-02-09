Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 8 – February 9, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

OLSON, AUSTIN MICHAEL

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12211, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



SPICER, JACK PAUL

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12210, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



NUGENT, JOSHUA SHANE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



ALIZADEH, YAMIN

Age: 47

Address: DENTON, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12208, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SHERIDAN, KASIE ROSE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-08

Arresting Agency: OTHR

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12207, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YERKS, JEFFREY J

Age: 49

Address: GRUSHAM, OR

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-02-08

Arresting Agency: NWS

SKINNER, ALEC JAMES

Age: 30

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-02-08

Arresting Agency: NWS

FRANCE, MICHELLE

Age: 32

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-02-08

Arresting Agency: NWS