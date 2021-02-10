Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 9 – February 10, 2021

Advertisement

FOWLKES, BRENDA MICHEL Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7631, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: District Court

POSSESSION OR USE OF NICOTINE BY PERSON UNDER AGE OF 21 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7632, CASH, $175, Court: RS Municipal Court

