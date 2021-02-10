Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 9 – February 10, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
FOWLKES, BRENDA MICHEL
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7631, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: District Court
- POSSESSION OR USE OF NICOTINE BY PERSON UNDER AGE OF 21 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7632, CASH, $175, Court: RS Municipal Court
SWETT, CHEYENNE TRACE
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7630, NO BOND, $0, Court: Federal Court
LAUGHLIN, TROY WILLIAM
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-02-09
Released: 2021-02-09
Type:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7628, NO BOND, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court