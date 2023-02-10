Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 9 – February 10, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CAVE, AUSTIN ROBERT

Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-02-09 Released: 2023-02-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10666, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10666, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10666, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10666, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICO, JESUS

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-09 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: , Bond: #10668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: , Bond: #10668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: , Bond: #10668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STAIRS, NATHANIEL ALLEN

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-09 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: