Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 9 – February 10, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

JACOBSEN, DIRK BOYD

Age: 47

Booking: 2024-02-09

Released: 2024-02-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12217, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12218, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JACOBSEN, GENTRY JANAE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-02-09

Released: 2024-02-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12215, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12215, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court

Breach of Peace Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #12214, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHRISTENSEN, TYLER JAMES

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12221, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



SPIKER, TRACY

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12220, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHIELDS, BILLY WARREN

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2024-02-09

Scheduled Release: 2024-02-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EDWARDS, CORY ALLEN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12219, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



FANOS, JAKOB ROY

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-02-09

Scheduled Release: 2024-02-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GANINO, MATTIAS JOSHUA

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-02-09

Scheduled Release: 2024-02-12

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



SURRELL, LAURENE ELIZABETH

Age: 30

Address: ST STEPHENS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: