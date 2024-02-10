Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 9 – February 10, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
JACOBSEN, DIRK BOYD
Age: 47
Booking: 2024-02-09
Released: 2024-02-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12217, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12218, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JACOBSEN, GENTRY JANAE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-02-09
Released: 2024-02-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12215, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12215, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Breach of Peace
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #12214, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CHRISTENSEN, TYLER JAMES
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12221, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
SPIKER, TRACY
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-09
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12220, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SHIELDS, BILLY WARREN
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2024-02-09
Scheduled Release: 2024-02-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EDWARDS, CORY ALLEN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12219, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
FANOS, JAKOB ROY
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-02-09
Scheduled Release: 2024-02-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GANINO, MATTIAS JOSHUA
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-02-09
Scheduled Release: 2024-02-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
SURRELL, LAURENE ELIZABETH
Age: 30
Address: ST STEPHENS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12216, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER