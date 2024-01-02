Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 1 – January 2, 2023

0
2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WOOD, BENJAMIN EDMOND

Age: 30

Address: SAN DIEGO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Breach of Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

NEZ, DION DUSTIN

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12061, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR