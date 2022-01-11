Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 10 – January 11, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
JONES, CANDON DAVID
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-01-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #9132, CASH, $1620, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Open Container
- Status: , Bond: #9132, CASH, $1620, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUS
- Status: , Bond: #9132, CASH, $1620, Court: GR Municipal Court
ORTEGA, SAMUEL LAWRENCE
Age: 29
Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-01-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Stalking – Causes Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9130, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FLECK, CHEYENNE SKYE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-01-10
Released: 2022-01-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: , Bond: #9131, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court