Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 11 – January 12, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CRITTON, DERRICK RINNELE
Age: 26
Address: SHREVEPORT, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12102, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COLBERT, DUSTIN WADE
Age: 42
Address: RED OAK, OK
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2024-01-11
Scheduled Release: 2024-01-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
SLOAN, ANTHONY JAMES
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-01-11
Scheduled Release: 2024-01-14
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FRANKS, JEREMY KENT
Age: 39
Address: COOLIN, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-01-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO