Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 11 – January 12, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CRITTON, DERRICK RINNELE

Age: 26

Address: SHREVEPORT, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12102, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COLBERT, DUSTIN WADE

Age: 42

Address: RED OAK, OK

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2024-01-11

Scheduled Release: 2024-01-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



SLOAN, ANTHONY JAMES

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-01-11

Scheduled Release: 2024-01-14

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FRANKS, JEREMY KENT

Age: 39

Address: COOLIN, ID

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-01-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO