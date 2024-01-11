Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 11 – January 12, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

STIRDIVANT, MILES CURTIS

Age: 41

Address: WEST VALLEY, UT

Booking: 2024-01-10

Released: 2024-01-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court



PETTIT MEYERS, AMBER NICOLE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROHDE, ROGER WAYNE

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12097, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



STONE, TRAVIS JO-DEAN

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: