Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 11 – January 12, 2024

STIRDIVANT, MILES CURTIS
Age: 41
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking: 2024-01-10
Released: 2024-01-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court
- SEAT BELT: DRIVER
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court
PETTIT MEYERS, AMBER NICOLE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROHDE, ROGER WAYNE
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12097, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
STONE, TRAVIS JO-DEAN
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Loss of Consciousness Pressure on Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12096, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT