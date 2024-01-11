Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 11 – January 12, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

STIRDIVANT, MILES CURTIS

Age: 41

Address: WEST VALLEY, UT

Booking: 2024-01-10

Released: 2024-01-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • SEAT BELT: DRIVER
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12095, SURETY OR CASH, $1640, Court: RS Municipal Court

PETTIT MEYERS, AMBER NICOLE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ROHDE, ROGER WAYNE

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12097, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

STONE, TRAVIS JO-DEAN

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Loss of Consciousness Pressure on Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12096, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

