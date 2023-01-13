Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 12 – January 13, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BARKER, AIDAN CURTIS

Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More – 2nd Offense Within 1 Year Status: PENDING, Bond: #10518, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10518, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BANSEPT, JEREMY LEE

Age: 33 Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-12 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10517, CASH, $25000, Court: District Court



PIERCE, JOSHUA IAN

Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-12 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10516, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

False Reporting to Authorities – Crime (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10516, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10516, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10516, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



ROBERTSON, CHRISTOPHER RAY

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP Booking Date: 2023-01-12 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: