Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 12 – January 13, 2024

0
2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HERMAN, CARRIE ANN

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-12-12

Released: 2024-01-12

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11983, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ALLEN, HEIDI LYNN

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-01-12

Scheduled Release: 2024-01-15

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

 

