Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 13 – January 14, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

YAGONG, DAVID MEALI ILI IAKAHI

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10528, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



MARTINEZ, JINYI ISAIAH

Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10524, CASH, $809, Court: RS Municipal Court



HORNBACK, DAMIEN LEE

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10526, CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

Color of Lighting Devices (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10526, CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10526, CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court



BYERS, BREKON RAY

Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-01-13 Scheduled Release: 2023-01-19 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: