Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 13 – January 14, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
YAGONG, DAVID MEALI ILI IAKAHI
Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10528, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
MARTINEZ, JINYI ISAIAH
Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10524, CASH, $809, Court: RS Municipal Court
HORNBACK, DAMIEN LEE
Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10526, CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Color of Lighting Devices (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10526, CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Tail Lamps – All Vehicles (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10526, CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
BYERS, BREKON RAY
Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-01-13 Scheduled Release: 2023-01-19 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT