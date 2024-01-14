Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 13 – January 14, 2024

0
2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RAMIREZ, MANUEL LUCAS

Age: 42

Address: WORLAND, WY

Booking: 2024-01-13

Released: 2024-01-13

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12103, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

ROSS, THOMAS JAMES

Age: 45

Address: CHANNELVIEW, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12106, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ROSSI, KOHNER PATRICK

Age: 20

Address: BOISE, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-13

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

NOYES, CHRISTIAN NELDON

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-01-13

Released: 2024-01-13

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12104, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR