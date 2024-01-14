Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 13 – January 14, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RAMIREZ, MANUEL LUCAS
Age: 42
Address: WORLAND, WY
Booking: 2024-01-13
Released: 2024-01-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12103, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
ROSS, THOMAS JAMES
Age: 45
Address: CHANNELVIEW, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12106, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROSSI, KOHNER PATRICK
Age: 20
Address: BOISE, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-13
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NOYES, CHRISTIAN NELDON
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-01-13
Released: 2024-01-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12104, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT