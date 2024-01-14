Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 13 – January 14, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RAMIREZ, MANUEL LUCAS

Age: 42

Address: WORLAND, WY

Booking: 2024-01-13

Released: 2024-01-13

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12103, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ROSS, THOMAS JAMES

Age: 45

Address: CHANNELVIEW, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12106, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #12107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROSSI, KOHNER PATRICK

Age: 20

Address: BOISE, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-13

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NOYES, CHRISTIAN NELDON

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-01-13

Released: 2024-01-13

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO