Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 14 – January 15, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RAMIREZ, DAVID C
Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-15 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10531, CASH, $2500, Court: District Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10532, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10531, CASH, $2500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
BINGHAM, JOHN JAMES
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-14 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Shoplifting (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10530, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
STOCKS, KEEGAN RAY
Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-01-14 Scheduled Release: 2023-01-21 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALAVREZ-PADILLA, MIGUEL CHRISTINA
Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-14 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT