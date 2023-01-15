Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 14 – January 15, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RAMIREZ, DAVID C

Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-15 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10531, CASH, $2500, Court: District Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10532, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10531, CASH, $2500, Court: DISTRICT COURT



BINGHAM, JOHN JAMES

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-14 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10530, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STOCKS, KEEGAN RAY

Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-01-14 Scheduled Release: 2023-01-21 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALAVREZ-PADILLA, MIGUEL CHRISTINA

Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-14 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: