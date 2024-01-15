Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 14 – January 15, 2024

0
2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BUENO, MARCELO

Age: 39

Address: ULYSSES, KY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-14

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12109, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12109, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12109, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

REED, JONATHAN MICHAEL

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12108, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

ROSS, THOMAS JAMES

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12106, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12107, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR