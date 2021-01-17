Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 16 – January 17, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WYNTON, STUART L
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7501, SURETY OR CASH, $620, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Limitations on Backing – Safely – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7501, SURETY OR CASH, $620, Court: RS Municipal Court
REID, ALANNAH DEL
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7500, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WATTS, JOYCE ANN
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7498, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WATTS, GARRETT CODY LEE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7499, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7499, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7499, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BESS, ROWDY LEE
Age: 26
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking: 2021-01-16
Released: 2021-01-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7497, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7497, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT