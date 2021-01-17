Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 16 – January 17, 2021

Advertisement



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WYNTON, STUART L Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #7501, SURETY OR CASH, $620, Court: RS Municipal Court

Limitations on Backing – Safely – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #7501, SURETY OR CASH, $620, Court: RS Municipal Court



REID, ALANNAH DEL Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7500, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WATTS, JOYCE ANN Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #7498, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

