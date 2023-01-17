Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 16 – January 17, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MURRAY, CHARLES BEAU
Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-16 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BARBEAU, PHILLIPPE ROMAIN
Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-01-16 Scheduled Release: 2023-02-13 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Simple Battery (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
REYES, ABRAHAM GILBERTO LUQUE
Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-01-16 Scheduled Release: 2023-02-08 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LANDRY, DANE ALEXANDER
Age: 22 Address: LABADIENLLE, LA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-16 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10540, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10540, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10540, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10540, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FOUNTAIN-DAIGLE, TERESA ANN
Age: 62 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-16 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT