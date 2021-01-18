Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 17 – January 18, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ESTRADA TEJEDA, JOSUE A Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #7510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHERWOOD, ROBIN LEVI DAVID Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #7509, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FOSTER, BRYAN RONALD Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #7505, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #7506, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: , Bond: #7507, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court

Turning Movements and Signals – Safely Status: , Bond: #7508, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAY, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7503, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #7503, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

