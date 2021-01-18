Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 17 – January 18, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ESTRADA TEJEDA, JOSUE A
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #7510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SHERWOOD, ROBIN LEVI DAVID
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #7509, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FOSTER, BRYAN RONALD
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #7505, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #7506, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
- Status: , Bond: #7507, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Turning Movements and Signals – Safely
- Status: , Bond: #7508, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
MAY, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7503, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7503, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EVANS, JENNIFER LYNN
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7502, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7502, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT