Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 17 – January 18, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RUSSELL, DAVID CLIFFORD

Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-01-17

Released: 2024-01-17

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12113, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12113, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court

MAES, RAYMOND

Age: 67

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-17

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Disorderly Conduct (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12111, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12112, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

