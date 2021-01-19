Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 18 – January 19, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
NORRIS, CHAD ERIC
Age: 42
Address: SHEVEPORT, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7511, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7511, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
IZARRARAS, JOSE ANTONIO
Age: 34
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7512, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7512, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7512, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ESTRADA TEJEDA, JOSUE A
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT