Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 18 – January 19, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

NORRIS, CHAD ERIC Age: 42 Address: SHEVEPORT, LA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #7511, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7511, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



IZARRARAS, JOSE ANTONIO Age: 34 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #7512, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7512, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7512, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

