Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 19 – January 20, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

REYES LOPEZ, JUAN ALBERTO Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7516, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



SULLIVAN, ANDREW C Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7515, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #7515, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Advertisement