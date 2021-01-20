Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 19 – January 20, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
REYES LOPEZ, JUAN ALBERTO
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7516, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
SULLIVAN, ANDREW C
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7515, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7515, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
MONTOYA, ROBERT WILLIAM
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-01-19
Scheduled Release: 2021-07-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #7513, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DODD, JAMIE LEE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-26
Released: 2021-01-19
Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4951, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6437, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT