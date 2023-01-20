Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 19 – January 20, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MEDINA, DAVID
Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-01-19 Released: 2023-01-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10548, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MCAFFEE, DECLAN BRANDES
Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-20 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Tail Lamps – All Vehicles (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10556, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
SIMON, FRANKIE TYRONNE
Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10555, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOORE, CHRISILLA ANN
Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10554, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
POMORIN, MICHAEL WILLIAM
Age: 65 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-19 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Sexual Assault in the Third Degree – Sexual Contact
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10553, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
YANTOS, MARK RANDALL
Age: 35 Address: HARVARD, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-19 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YANTOS, KATHERINE KRISTINA
Age: 37 Address: HARVARD, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-19 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10551, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10551, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10551, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
LOVERIDGE, MAXWELL ALEXANDER
Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-19 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10550, CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JACKSON, ADAM NASH
Age: 30 Address: ANOKA, MN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-19 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10549, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10549, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10549, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT