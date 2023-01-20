Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 19 – January 20, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MEDINA, DAVID

Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-01-19 Released: 2023-01-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10548, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MCAFFEE, DECLAN BRANDES

Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-20 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10556, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



SIMON, FRANKIE TYRONNE

Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10555, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOORE, CHRISILLA ANN

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10554, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



POMORIN, MICHAEL WILLIAM

Age: 65 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-19 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Sexual Assault in the Third Degree – Sexual Contact Status: PENDING, Bond: #10553, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



YANTOS, MARK RANDALL

Age: 35 Address: HARVARD, IL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-19 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #10552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult Status: PENDING, Bond: #10552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #10552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YANTOS, KATHERINE KRISTINA

Age: 37 Address: HARVARD, IL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-19 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10551, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #10551, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10551, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



LOVERIDGE, MAXWELL ALEXANDER

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-19 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10550, CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JACKSON, ADAM NASH

Age: 30 Address: ANOKA, MN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-19 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges: